FT: Lies from Russian generals made Putin believe he was winning the war

Russian military leaders and intelligence services embellish reports on the situation at the front for the Russian dictator Vladimir Putinhe believed that he could win the war against Ukraine. This was reported by the British newspaper Financial Times citing two unnamed Western officials with knowledge of the matter.

The interlocutors said that the Russian military and security services regularly provide Putin with reports that overstate Ukraine's losses, emphasize Russia's resource advantages, and downplay tactical failures.

While Putin also regularly meets with confidants who explain to him how the war has become an increasing drag on the economy, the rosy picture painted in military briefings makes him believe he can win the war, they added.

Putin continues his military efforts despite the seemingly favorable terms of the deal offered by the US president Donald Trump, the article says. According to the interlocutors, the Russian dictator's decision was influenced by false information coming from the Kremlin.

Russians regularly lie publicly about the situation at the front. Putin has repeatedly stated on the control of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region.

December 12 Zelenskyy wrote down a video message and took a picture in front of the stele at the entrance to Kupyansk.