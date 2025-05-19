FT: Merz tries to settle diplomatic row between Meloni and Macron over Ukraine

Merz plans to hold talks in the EU in the coming days to resolve the diplomatic dispute

Friedrich Merz (Photo: EPA)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is trying to settle a diplomatic row between Rome and Paris after Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Maloni was not included in the latest talks between EU and US leaders on Russia's war against Ukraine, the Financial Times reports.

It is noted that tensions erupted on May 16, when French President Emmanuel Macron accused Maloney of spreading "false information" after she did not participate in a leaders' meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and a joint phone call with US President Donald Trump .

Meloni traveled to Albania for the European Political Community summit, which was attended by 40 European leaders, including Zelensky.

But she did not join Merz, Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at a meeting where they discussed the results of the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks that took place that day in Istanbul.

The Italian Prime Minister told reporters that she was not included on the list because of her refusal to send troops to Ukraine as part of a proposed "coalition of the willing" to provide security after any peace agreement.

"Italy has long stated that it does not want to send troops to Ukraine. It makes no sense for us to participate in formats that have goals in which we do not want to participate," said Meloni.

But Macron noted that the deployment of troops was not discussed either in Tirana or in Kyiv last weekend, where he traveled with Starmer, Merz, and Tusk – and without Malone.

"The discussion is about a ceasefire – let's avoid spreading false information. There is enough of it from Russia," Macron said.

Merz met with Maloni on the eve of Sunday's inaugural mass for Pope Leo XIV and tried to ease tensions, saying both leaders agreed that Italy "must play its role" in all European peace initiatives in Ukraine.

"I will hold talks in the European Union in the coming days to involve Italy in all our efforts to resolve this conflict. We must not allow ourselves to be divided," Merz said at a press conference in Rome.

He also added that there are no "first or second tier" EU members and that all countries are seeking to "end this war as soon as possible."

At a joint press conference, Maloney urged leaders to "reject selfishness" and focus on "Western unity."

She called for a "just peace" that does not mean Kyiv's surrender, and called the talks in Istanbul "a timid first step towards a peace process."