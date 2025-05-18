Four European leaders want to talk to US president before Trump's call to Putin – Merz

The German Chancellor discussed this issue with Secretary of State Rubio.

Friedrich Merz (Photo: Hannibal Hanschke / EPA)

The leaders of Germany, Britain, France and Poland want to speak to U.S. President Donald Trump before he has a call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, Reuters reports.

The politician said he discussed the issue with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio when they attended the inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV.

"I spoke with Marco Rubio, including about the call tomorrow. We agreed that we will speak again with the four state leaders and the U.S. president in preparation of this conversation [with Putin]," Merz said.

The Chancellor noted that he also had a detailed conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican.