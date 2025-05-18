Four European leaders want to talk to US president before Trump's call to Putin – Merz
The leaders of Germany, Britain, France and Poland want to speak to U.S. President Donald Trump before he has a call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, Reuters reports.
The politician said he discussed the issue with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio when they attended the inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV.
"I spoke with Marco Rubio, including about the call tomorrow. We agreed that we will speak again with the four state leaders and the U.S. president in preparation of this conversation [with Putin]," Merz said.
The Chancellor noted that he also had a detailed conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican.
- On May 16, after the Ukrainian-Russian talks in Istanbul, Zelenskyy and European leaders had a telephone conversation with the US leader. After the call, the Ukrainian president emphasized that pressure on Russia must be maintained until Moscow is ready to end the war. After this conversation with Trump, the Polish prime minister admitted that "difficult days await us" ahead.
On May 17, Trump said he hoped to establish a ceasefire on May 19 and announced phone calls with dictator Putin, President Zelenskyy, and NATO partners.
- On May 18, Zelenskyy informed Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Rubio about the unrealistic conditions for establishing a ceasefire that Russia put forward during the talks in Istanbul.