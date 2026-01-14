FT: US Senate proposes to ban annexation of Greenland
Amid renewed interest of the US President Donald Trump prior to the acquisition of Greenland, senators introduced a bill to prohibit the US military from occupying or annexing the territories of NATO countries, including Greenland. About reports Financial Times.
The document aims to prohibit the Pentagon and the State Department from using funds allocated by Congress to "blockade, occupy, annex, conduct military operations against, or otherwise establish control over the territory of a NATO member state."
The document was initiated by Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski.
"Our NATO alliances are what differentiate the United States from our adversaries. The very idea that America would use our vast resources against our allies is deeply troubling and should be completely rejected by Congress in legislation," said Lisa Murkowski.
- on January 10, Trump announced his desire to own Greenland in order to protect the island and the United States from Russia and China. In Beijing asked not to be involved them into it.
- january 12, Trump published posted a post on Truth Social calling himself a savior of NATO. At the same time, European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius saidthe US has said that a US takeover of Greenland would mean the end of NATO.
