FT: US Senate proposes to ban annexation of Greenland

Senators introduce a bill to ban the use of funds for the annexation and occupation of NATO territories

Greenland (Photo: Depositphotos)

Amid renewed interest of the US President Donald Trump prior to the acquisition of Greenland, senators introduced a bill to prohibit the US military from occupying or annexing the territories of NATO countries, including Greenland. About reports Financial Times.

The document aims to prohibit the Pentagon and the State Department from using funds allocated by Congress to "blockade, occupy, annex, conduct military operations against, or otherwise establish control over the territory of a NATO member state."

The document was initiated by Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski.

"Our NATO alliances are what differentiate the United States from our adversaries. The very idea that America would use our vast resources against our allies is deeply troubling and should be completely rejected by Congress in legislation," said Lisa Murkowski.