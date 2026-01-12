If the US seizes Greenland, it will be the end of NATO – European Commissioner. Trump calls himself a savior

EU member states will have to provide assistance to Denmark in case of a US military operation against Greenland

Andrius Kubilius (Photo: ERA)

If the United States seizes Greenland by force, it will mean the end of NATO. This is the opinion of expressed european Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius in a commentary to Reuters at a security conference in Sweden.

"I agree with the Danish Prime Minister that this will be the end of NATO, but it will also have very, very negative consequences in the eyes of the people," the European Commissioner said.

According to him, the European Union countries will have to provide Denmark with assistance in the event of military aggression. This is required by Article 42.7 of the European Union Treaty.

Kubilius noted that the development of the situation will largely depend on Denmark's reaction and position on the issue of US control over Greenland.

"Of course, member states are obliged to provide mutual assistance if another member state is facing military aggression," he said.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump published posted a post on Truth Social in which he stated: "I am the one who saved NATO".