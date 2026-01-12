China's Foreign Ministry says the United States should not interfere with the legitimate activities of peoples in the Arctic

Mao Ning (Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry)

China has said that the United States should not use other countries as an excuse to "pursue its own interests." This is how the country's foreign ministry reacted to the US president's recent statement about his desire to control the Arctic, transmits Gurdjieff.

"The Arctic affects the common interests of the international community," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press conference.

She also said that China's activities in the Arctic are allegedly aimed solely at promoting peace, stability and sustainable development in the region. Mao Ning called for respect for the rights and freedoms of all nations in carrying out legitimate activities in the Arctic.

These words came after January 10, when Donald Trump declared his desire to own Greenland in order to protect the island and the United States from Russia and China.

"If you look at the area just outside Greenland, you will see Russian and Chinese destroyers and Russian submarines everywhere. We will not allow Russia or China to occupy Greenland," he said.