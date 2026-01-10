Trump wants to own Greenland to protect it from Russia and China: Their destroyers are everywhere

The US President warned that he intends to achieve his goals the hard way or the easy way

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/BONNIE CASH)

The United States must own Greenland to prevent its occupation by Russia or China in the future. About said uS president Donald Trump at a meeting with the heads of oil and gas companies.

"We will do something about Greenland, whether they like it or not. Because if we don't, Russia or China will take over Greenland... We will do it the easy way or the hard way," he said.

According to Trump, the land lease agreement concluded between Denmark and Greenland is not enough to claim the land. He said that countries cannot enter into 10-year or even 100-year agreements, they must have ownership.

"The fact that they landed a boat there 500 years ago does not mean that this land belongs to them," the American leader said.

The US president has said that he loves the people of both China and Russia, but he does not want them to be neighbors in Greenland. And NATO should understand this.

"If you look at the area just outside of Greenland, you see Russian and Chinese destroyers and Russian submarines everywhere. We will not allow Russia or China to occupy Greenland, because that's exactly what they would do if we didn't act," Trump emphasized.