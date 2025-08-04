General Staff confirms successful Ukrainian strike on Sochi airport fuel complex

The airfield of Sochi airport also hosted the army aviation of the Russian occupiers

Sochi Airport (Photo: propaganda media)

on August 3, unmanned aerial systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the fueling complex of the Sochi airport in Krasnodar Territory. It is confirmed General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A large fire broke out on the territory of the facility as a result of the successful strike. The General Staff added that the Russian occupiers' army aviation was also stationed at the airport.

on August 3, it was reported that drones attacked Sochi, Krasnodar Territory and the Voronezh region of Russia. The attack resulted in fires, including at an oil depot in Adler (near Sochi).

Sochi Airport shut down operations at night "to ensure safety" for more than two hours.

Authorities did not specify which oil product warehouse was attacked. At the same time, eyewitnesses on social media reported that the explosion occurred on the territory of the Rosneft-Kubannefteprodukt oil depot.