German teenager from Russia suspected of spreading ISIS propaganda

a 16-year-old boy came to the attention of law enforcement due to extremist content in social networks

Police are investigating (Photo: 7aktuell.de/Marc Gruber)

In Germany, a teenager from Russia is suspected of illegal possession of weapons and spreading propaganda of the terrorist Islamic organization ISIS. This was reported to by in the police of the community of Nottuln (North Rhine-Westphalia).

on November 7, at around 21:00 (22:00 Kyiv time), special forces broke into the apartment where a 16-year-old Russian citizen lived with his parents in the German community of Nottuln. As the threat to the public could not be ruled out, a search was conducted.

Realistic replica firearms, a knife and the Russian's cell phone were seized.

According to Bild, the teenager is a citizen of the Russian Federation. He attracted attention with a "suspicious account" on Instagram with extremist content. In his posts, he demonstrated knives and guns, as well as images with Islamist symbols of ISIS.

Law enforcement officials assume that the teenager was heavily radicalized in the Islamist extremist movement. German State Security Service launches investigation on suspicion of spreading extremist content and possible violation of weapons law.

A police spokeswoman told Bild that the results of the examination of the seized items "are expected by the middle of next week." At the time of the search, the teenager was not at home, he was detained near a bus stop on his way back from training.

The arrest warrant for the Russian citizen has not yet been issued, he has been transferred to the custody of his legal representatives and the juvenile affairs service has been notified. The investigation is ongoing .

"As a state, we are extremely responsive, vigilant and efficient in such cases. We immediately and with the utmost care investigate any signs of potential danger. We are doing everything possible to effectively address and prevent any potential threats," said Police Chief Alexandra Dorndorf.