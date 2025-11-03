Man detained in Latvia on suspicion of spying for Russia: he passed on defense data

Detainee (Illustrative photo: vdd.gov.lv)

Latvia has detained a man suspected of illegally collecting information about the country's defense sector in the interests of Russian intelligence. This was reported to by the State Security Service of Latvia.

On October 14, a criminal case was opened against the man, who is a Latvian citizen, under the article "espionage," and he was detained on the night of October 17-18 in Ventspils.

The investigation found that he had obtained and passed on to Russian intelligence information about private aviation infrastructure in Latvia, the presence of NATO allies in the country, and other developments in the defense sector.

Searches were conducted at two locations related to the detainee. The court ruled to take the man into custody, the investigation is ongoing.