Getting used to war can be Russia's biggest victory – Polish Defense Minister

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysh emphasized that "despite fatigue, difficulties and emotions" Poland cannot ignore the war

Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh (Photo: Pawel Supernak/EPA)

Polish Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh warned against getting used to Russia's war against Ukraine during a speech at commemorative events marking the anniversary of the outbreak of World War II. The Polish minister's words are quoted by Polsat News.

The minister noted that "despite fatigue, difficulties and emotions, we cannot ignore the conflict in Ukraine".

"People are dying there, children. Bombs are falling on nurseries, kindergartens and hospitals," he added.

Kosiniak-Kamysh emphasized that the addiction to war is "the worst and biggest victory of the evil empire, which is again looking from the East," and in addition to civilizational, human and Christian reasons for supporting the struggling Ukraine, the reason is also that Poland's security is at stake here.

"I know that sensitivity is diminishing over time, but state necessity cannot be overshadowed by fatigue or despondency. This is an obligation to Westerplatte and an obligation to the people of Westerplatte: the soldiers of the Polish army," the head of the Polish defense ministry emphasized.

August 8 Polish PM says there are signals that Russia's war against Ukraine may be frozen.

August 31 Tusk says no concessions and "subtle game" with Putin lead to success and do not guarantee security.