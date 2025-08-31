Tusk says no "subtle game" with Putin leads to success

The West must be very tough, decisive and solidary in the face of the latest version of the evil empire, the Prime Minister of Poland is convinced

Donald Tusk (Photo: Artur Reszko/EPA)

No concessions and "subtlety" with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin lead to success and do not guarantee security, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. He made this statement during a visit to the Polish-Belarusian border together with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, quoted by the media RMF24.

The Polish prime minister emphasized that the last days and weeks of the war clearly demonstrate that "no concessions, no subtle game with Putin and aggressive Russia will lead to success, nor will they guarantee our security".

"Poland, Europe, NATO and the United States must again, as in the past, just as we felt the support of the entire West 45 years ago when Solidarity was founded, also today we must be very tough, decisive and solidary in the face of the latest version of the evil empire," the Polish Prime Minister said.

According to Tusk, "no more concessions, we must be tough and well prepared for this".

"Poland is preparing well, and the European Union and the President herself are also here to find arguments to convince everyone in Europe that this border is a border that we must protect, in which we must also invest European money," he emphasized.

