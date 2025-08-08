Prime Minister of Poland: There are signals that the conflict in Ukraine may be frozen

Donald Tusk (Photo: Office of the President)

Russia's invasion of Ukraine may be frozen. This opinion was voiced by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk after a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, , reports The Guardian.

"There are certain signals, and I also have an intuition that perhaps the freezing of the conflict – I don't want to talk about the end of the war, but the freezing of the conflict – may happen sooner rather than later," he said .

Tusk noted that there is "hope for this," and Zelenskyy is "very cautious, but still optimistic" in this regard. The Polish prime minister also reminded that on Friday, August 8, the deadline for US President Donald Trump's ultimatum to impose sanctions on Russia if peace with Ukraine is not concluded expires.

According to him, Ukraine is very interested in Europe's participation in shaping the future ceasefire regime and then peace.

"We are also very much interested in this, that peace reigns in our region, because it will also have a very positive impact on our security," Tusk summarized .

Zelenskyy, for his part, said, that he and the Polish prime minister discussed the conversation with Trump, the available diplomatic opportunities and agreed to coordinate and work for common European interests.

"Ukraine, Poland, and other European nations equally need strong foundations for their security and independence. Everyone needs a lasting peace. And I am grateful for the willingness to help on this path," the President said .