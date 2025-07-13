Graham on new US sanctions against Russia: This is a sledgehammer that will hit Putin's economy

The senator believes that a turning point in the Russian-Ukrainian war is approaching

Lindsey Graham (Photo: ALEX WROBLEWSKI/ EPA)

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham called the bill on new US sanctions against Russia a sledgehammer that will help the US president. To Donald Trump to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. He said this. said on CBS.

According to him, "a turning point is approaching" regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"For months, President Trump has been trying to lure" Putin to the negotiating table. He imposed tariffs against countries that allow the import of fentanyl into our country and for other displays of bad behavior. He left the door open to Russia. That door is about to close," Graham said.

He reminded that the bill on new sanctions against Russia and countries that buy Russian oil and other goods and support the Russian military economy already has 85 co-authors.

"This is a sledgehammer that President Trump has available to hit Putin's economy. This is really a sledgehammer to end this war," he stressed.