GUR: Collaborator Hrytsai, who worked in the occupation city hall, was shot dead in Berdyansk – photo

Back in 2022, Hrytsay was reported on suspicion of treason

Illustrative photo: GUR

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported that Mykhailo Hrytsay, suspected of treason due to cooperation with the aggressor country, was shot dead in temporarily occupied Berdyansk.

According to GUR, Hrytsai is originally from Poltava region. He lived in Berdyansk, where he headed the branch of the Socialist Ukraine party.

After the occupation of the city in 2022, he voluntarily cooperated with the Russian invaders and received a position in the occupation administration. He temporarily served as the so-called city mayor and at the same time as deputy for infrastructure, housing and communal services, and the fuel and energy complex.

"He de facto plundered state property in occupied Berdyansk in the interests of Muscovites," the intelligence service said.

Hrytsay was notified in absentia of suspicion of treason in criminal proceedings opened in April 2022.

Also, according to the GUR, Hrytsai was involved in war crimes.

"He terrorized the population of the occupied city, handed over pro-Ukrainian citizens to Muscovites, and participated in organizing torture in the territory of Berdyansk," the GUR said.

The intelligence service reminded that "there will be fair retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people."

UPDATED AT 18:43. As reported by LIGA.net's interlocutor in the GUR, Hrytsay was eliminated as a result of a special intelligence operation using a Makarov pistol with a silencer.

"We still have plenty of such targets – collaborators, accomplices of the enemy, in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. We will definitely come to each one and stop their criminal activities in any way: with a silencer and without, quietly and loudly, but always effectively," the interlocutor of LIGA.net noted.