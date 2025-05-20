GUR: Russia continues to attack positions of the Defense Forces with chemical weapons

The occupiers (Photo: propaganda media)

The Russian occupiers continue to use chemical weapons prohibited by humanitarian law against the Defense Forces at the front. This was reported to by in the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Intelligence intercepted a conversation between the commander of the occupation army and his subordinates, in which he ordered the use of chemical weapons in a "trench", probably with Ukrainian troops.

"It's useless to carry a lighter, it won't catch fire. If the chemistry is normal, you can try the chemistry," he said in a telephone conversation.

DIU says there will be "just retribution" for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people.