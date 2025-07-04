GUR: Three occupants from Rogozin's unit blown up in Kherson region

All three invaders, including the group's leader, were killed in the explosion, intelligence said

In the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region, three invaders from the Bars-Sarmat unit, whose commander is the former head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin, were blown up. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

On July 4, a Chevrolet Aveo exploded on the outskirts of the temporarily occupied village of Strelkove. Inside the car there were three invaders, UAV operators of the so-called "Bars-Sarmat" center for special-purpose unmanned systems of the Russian occupation army.

According to the GUR, all three invaders, including the leader of the enemy group that posed a threat to the Security and Defense Forces and terrorized the civilian population of Kherson region, were killed.

The so-called Bars-Sarmat center was formed in 2024 in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region. It specializes in the testing and combat use of new robotic and electronic systems, including UAVs, robotic systems, electronic intelligence and warfare systems, as well as control and communication equipment. The unit's commander is Rogozin.

The intelligence noted that the structure of the Russian center "Bars-Sarmat" includes several units. The liquidated group was part of the "Bars-1" group stationed in occupied Henichesk.

On July 3, the DIU reported that in the Zaporizhzhia sector the Defense Forces destroyed almost half of the positions and residences of Russian UAV operators.