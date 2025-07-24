HACC judge claims pressure over his decisions in high-profile cases

The HACC judge said that law enforcement agencies were collecting information about him without authorization, thus exerting pressure

HACC building (Photo: court website)

A judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court has filed a report with the High Council of Justice and the Prosecutor General about interference in his activities. This was reported by HACC.

"The interference is likely to be carried out by law enforcement agencies and consists of covert unauthorized collection of information about the judge and his close associates as a means of pressure," the report says.

The HACC judge attributes such attempts at pressure to his having made a number of court decisions in criminal proceedings that aroused significant public interest as an investigating judge.

The HACC judge also said that attempts to exert pressure are taking place against the backdrop of an active information campaign using various information resources aimed at discrediting him and his decisions in certain criminal proceedings.