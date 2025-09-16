The circumstances of the incident in Wyryki Wola will be reported after the investigation is completed, the head of the Polish government emphasized

Donald Tusk (Photo: Andrzej Jackowski / EPA)

Russia is fully responsible for the damage to the house near Lublin, which carried out a provocation using drones against Poland, said the country's prime minister Donald Tusk. In this way, he responded to the President's demand Karol Nawrocki provide an explanation for the information that the incident could have been caused by a missile from an F-16 fighter jet.

"All responsibility for the damage to the house in Wyryki lies with the authors of the provocation using drones, i.e. Russia. The relevant services will inform the public, the government and the president about all the circumstances of the incident after the investigation is completed. Hands off Polish soldiers," Tusk emphasized.

Earlier, on September 16, the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported for a house in the village of Wyryki-Wola, which was damaged when Russian drones violated Polish airspace, could have been hit by a missile from an F-16 fighter jet.

In response, Polish leader Navrotsky said he expects the government to "immediate clarification of the incident".