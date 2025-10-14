Hayun's case. The Foreign Ministry believes that Lukashenko wants to create an "exchange fund" with new repressions

The dictator of Belarus expects to buy himself indulgences in exchange for people he imprisons, the agency is convinced

Alexander Lukashenko (Photo: occupiers' resource)

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned a new wave of repression in Belarus as part of the so-called "Gayun Case". This is stated in an official statement of the Foreign Ministry.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs drew attention to the information of the Belarusian Human Rights Center "Viasna" about the next wave of repressions of the regime of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko against the citizens of the country.

The agency stated that in Belarus, anything, even a carelessly pronounced word in Belarusian, can become a reason for being enrolled in the camp of "traitors," "saints," or, as Lukashenka likes to put it, "scumbags.".

"We are convinced that such arbitrary detentions are intended to create an 'exchange fund' through which Lukashenko expects to buy himself indulgences in exchange for the innocent people he imprisons," the statement reads.

The repression of the Belarusian regime constitutes a systematic and gross violation of human rights and international legal instruments, such as the Declaration of Human Rights and the Helsinki Final Act. The mass arrests and imprisonment of Belarusian citizens under the so-called "Gayun case" are proof of this.

Foreign Ministry calls on international community to increase pressure on Belarusian dictator and his henchmen.

They also reminded that since 2022, Belarus has become an accomplice in the crime of aggression against Ukraine, providing its territory, airspace and resources for warfare.

"We believe that in the future, democratic Belarus will go through the process of cleansing itself of the crimes of Lukashenko's dictatorship, restore its independence and sovereignty after years of Russian domination, and return to the family of European nations to which it belongs historically, politically and culturally," the statement reads.

on October 13, Belarusian human rights activists reported to that they were aware of the arrest of at least 88 suspects in the Gayun case. The total number of detainees is much higher. Detentions continue throughout Belarus, but most of them are in the Gomel region.

Human rights activists also said that since the beginning of September, 68 people convicted of "promoting extremism" have been added to the "Extremist List". This is more than a third of all persons added to the list since then .

Some of them are suspects in the Gayun case, about whom human rights activists know nothing. Trials in this case take place in Belarus almost every day. The defendants are prescribed both "chemical therapy with referral to compulsory treatment" and sent to a penal colony. Some cases are transferred from Minsk to regional courts.

BACKGROUND. The Belaruski Gayun monitoring project tracked military activity in Belarus, recording the movement of troops, aircraft, and equipment, mainly of the Russian occupation army. In February 2025, it stopped working after unknown persons gained access to a chat with the Gayun bot, which collected information from people.

On September 11, more than fifty political prisoners were released in Belarus. It happened after Kellogg's visit to Minsk.

On October 13, it was reported that 1338 Belarusian citizens are fighting against Ukraine on the side of Russia, at least 314 of whom have already died as Kremlin mercenaries.