"He imposed tribute" on his subordinates. SBU detained a battalion commander in the Donetsk region

In March of this year alone, the commander received UAH 920,000 in "kickbacks"

Detained battalion commander (Photo: SBU)

In the Donetsk region, law enforcement officers have detained a battalion commander, suspecting him of extorting part of combat pay from subordinates. The Security Service of Ukraine reported this.

According to the investigation, the battalion commander submitted fictitious documents about the participation of his subordinates in hostilities, which allowed them to receive bonuses in the amount of 100,000 UAH. After that, the military was forced to give the commander 40,000 UAH from each such payment.

In case of refusal to pay "tribute", the battalion commander threatened to send his subordinates to the front line.

According to the SBU, in March of this year alone, the commander received UAH 920,000 in "kickbacks".

He was caught red-handed while handing over another bribe for April.

The detainee was informed of suspicion of receiving an illegal benefit by an official, combined with extortion.

The court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention with the alternative of bail of 49 million UAH. He faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.