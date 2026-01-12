Head of Volyn region becomes deputy head of SSU: Zelenskyy's new decrees

Former SSU head in three regions to work as deputy chief of the whole special service

Ivan Rudnytskyi (Photo: Official's Telegram)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Ivan Rudnytsky from the post of head of Volyn regional administration and appointed him deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine. The relevant decrees was published on the website of the head of state.

By the first document, Zelenskyy dismissed Rudnytsky from the Volyn Regional Military Administration (OVA) on the official's statement. By the second one, the president appointed the official as deputy head of the SSU. The text does not specify what exactly Rudnytsky will be doing.

Official managed the regional administration since November 2024. Prior to that, since May of the same year, he had been the head of the SSU office in Volyn.

Prior to that, the official held the same position in Zakarpattia region (2019-2022) and Poltava region (2022-2024).

By the third decree, the president temporarily assigned Roman Romaniuk as the head of the Volyn OVA. Until now, he had been Rudnytsky's deputy.

Also, Zelenskyy appointed Taras Pastukh as the head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration.

Earlier, since February 2025, he was the deputy head of this DMA. Prior to that, he was a deputy of the regional council (2006-2014) and the head of the Buchach district administration in Ternopil region (2008-2010). He was a deputy of the 8th convocation (2014-2019) as a member of the "Samopomich" Union.

"While performing a combat mission on June 25, 2022, Taras Pastukh, along with four comrades-in-arms, exploded on an anti-tank mine. The former MP underwent a number of operations, including the amputation of a part of his leg," wrote local resource Ternopiliany.