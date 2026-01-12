Rada Committee does not support dismissal of Malyuk as head of SBU

Despite the fact that the committee did not support the dismissal, this does not prevent the issue from being brought to the Rada floor

Vasyl Malyuk (Photo: SBU)

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Defense did not support the President's proposal Volodymyr Zelenskyy on dismissal Vasyl Malyuk from the post of the head of the Security Service of Ukraine. About this reported people's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak (Voice).

According to him, only seven members of the committee voted in favor, six voted against, and two abstained. Thus, the decision was not supported.

According to Zhelezniak, this does not prevent him from bringing the issue of Malyuk's dismissal to the Rada for consideration in the session hall.

"It just turns out that the committee does not recommend it for consideration by the parliament. But (especially considering the Office's compliance with the law) this will not prevent the resolution from being put to a vote and then we need to get 226+. Although I think there will be no votes for this now either," the MP believes.