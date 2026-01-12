Rada Committee does not support dismissal of Malyuk as head of SBU
The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Defense did not support the President's proposal Volodymyr Zelenskyy on dismissal Vasyl Malyuk from the post of the head of the Security Service of Ukraine. About this reported people's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak (Voice).
According to him, only seven members of the committee voted in favor, six voted against, and two abstained. Thus, the decision was not supported.
According to Zhelezniak, this does not prevent him from bringing the issue of Malyuk's dismissal to the Rada for consideration in the session hall.
"It just turns out that the committee does not recommend it for consideration by the parliament. But (especially considering the Office's compliance with the law) this will not prevent the resolution from being put to a vote and then we need to get 226+. Although I think there will be no votes for this now either," the MP believes.
- on January 2, some media outlets reported that Zelensky plans to dismiss Malyuk. The interlocutors claimed that he could be appointed head of the Foreign Intelligence Service or Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.
- Drapatyi and Magyar supported the Kid amid rumors of his resignation. They are convinced that he is "in the right place".
- on January 5, it was officially announced that The kid resigns from his post. The SBU will be temporarily headed by Alpha commander Yevhen Khmara.
- on January 9, President submitted a request to dismiss Malyuk to the Rada.
- According to the interlocutors LIGA.netthe reason for Malyuk's resignation was a high-profile publicity Mindgate.
