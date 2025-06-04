Hegset will not participate in "Ramstein". This time for sure

The head of the Pentagon will arrive in Brussels after the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine

Pete Hegset (Photo: SHAWN THEW/EPA)

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will not attend a meeting of the international group for coordinating military assistance to Ukraine, known as the Ramstein format, scheduled for Wednesday, June 4, in Brussels. The Pentagon chief will not participate in the meeting for the first time since the group was created, the Associated Press reports .

Hegset will arrive in Brussels only on Wednesday evening, after the conclusion of the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine.

According to the agency's interlocutor, who wished to remain anonymous, Hegset will also not participate in the meeting via video link.

As the AP notes, for the first time since the United States created the Ramstein format three years ago, the head of the Pentagon will not be present at the meeting of more than 50 defense ministers from other countries. Thus, the United States has taken another step to distance itself from the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Before the last meeting of the Contact Group on April 11, it was also reported that Hegset refused to participate in the meeting. However, at the last minute, he decided to join via video link.

Despite the absence of the Pentagon chief, the United States will be represented at the contact group meeting. The head of the US European Command and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Christopher Cavoli, will participate in Ramstein.