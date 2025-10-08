HRW calls on Tajikistan to prevent Putin from entering the country due to ICC warrant

Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

International non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch calls on Tajikistan to deny entry to Russian dictator To Vladimir Putin or arrest him upon his arrival in the country, referring to the warrant of the International Criminal Court (ICC). About it says hRW said in a statement.

The human rights activists emphasized that if Tajikistan welcomes Putin, it will demonstrate "complete disregard for the suffering of the victims of the crimes of Russian troops in Ukraine and for its own obligations as a member of the ICC."

The organization recalled that Tajikistan, which joined the ICC in 2002, is obliged to cooperate with the court, including arresting wanted persons on its territory.

"Tajikistan would be in breach of this obligation if it allows Putin to enter the country without arrest. Ignoring this obligation would be a violation of the ICC's founding treaty," HRW said.

The organization also noted that Tajikistan's close economic and diplomatic ties with Russia have not protected "Tajik labor migrants in Russia from escalating xenophobic persecution, arbitrary arrests and deportations."

According to propaganda media, Putin plans to visit Tajikistan on October 9 to participate in the Russia-Central Asia summit and the CIS meeting.