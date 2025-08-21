Hungarian opposition leader criticizes the president's post on Russia's attack on Mukachevo

Peter Magyar (Photo: Facebook account of the politician)

The leader of the Hungarian opposition party Tisza, Peter Magyar, criticized Hungarian President Tamás Szuiok, who removed the word "Russian" from his post about a missile attack on the city of Mukachevo in Zakarpattia region. He posted the following message published on Facebook.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the Russian missile attack on the city of Mukachevo and our Hungarian compatriots. We wish the wounded a speedy recovery," the Tisa leader wrote.

He called Shuyok "a puppet president who should be very ashamed of himself."

Magyar recalled that the Hungarian president wrote about the Russian missile attack in his initial post and then deleted the word "Russian."

He also noted that the Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Siyarto the Russian ambassador should have been summoned in connection with the missile attack.

"Let's hope that Siyarto, as a foreign minister who cares about his fellow citizens, has already summoned the ambassador of 'Russia, which never interferes in the internal affairs of other countries,'" Magyar wrote.