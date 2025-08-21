Hungarian President deletes the word "Russian" from his post about the attack on Mukachevo

For the first time in a full-scale war, Russia attacked Mukachevo with missiles and UAVs, resulting in 19 casualties

Tamas Szuljok (Photo: facebook.com/sulyok.tamas.official)

Hungarian President Tamás Szuiok expressed condolences to the victims of the Russian attack on Mukachevo, but less than an hour later he edited the post to read "Russian missile strike" instead of "Russian missile attack" in post just a "missile strike". To this turned attention of the Hungarian edition of Telex.

The history of edits on Facebook shows that the word "Russian" was still present in the initial version at 8:35 a.m., but was removed at 9:33 a.m.

Screenshot (Photo: telex.hu)

In his post, Shuyok wrote about the early end of the "Russian-Ukrainian conflict" in the common interest of all.

"I hope that the warring parties will be able to realize this and, thanks to international diplomatic efforts, will soon put an end to this inhumane and senseless bloodshed," he wrote in a Facebook post.