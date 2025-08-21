Hungarian President deletes the word "Russian" from his post about the attack on Mukachevo
Hungarian President Tamás Szuiok expressed condolences to the victims of the Russian attack on Mukachevo, but less than an hour later he edited the post to read "Russian missile strike" instead of "Russian missile attack" in post just a "missile strike". To this turned attention of the Hungarian edition of Telex.
The history of edits on Facebook shows that the word "Russian" was still present in the initial version at 8:35 a.m., but was removed at 9:33 a.m.
In his post, Shuyok wrote about the early end of the "Russian-Ukrainian conflict" in the common interest of all.
"I hope that the warring parties will be able to realize this and, thanks to international diplomatic efforts, will soon put an end to this inhumane and senseless bloodshed," he wrote in a Facebook post.
- For the first time in a full-scale war, the enemy attacked with missiles and UAVs Mukachevo. There were 19 people injured and a large fire at the enterprise. In Lviv, one person died and two were injured.
- Also during the massive attack other western regions of Ukraine were also under attack. An industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia was also attacked.
- In general, during the massive combined attack on the night of August 21, Russia used 40 missiles and 574 drones.
