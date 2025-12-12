"I am in my place". Prosecutor General reacts to resignation announcement

Ruslan Kravchenko denies information about his dismissal from the post of Prosecutor General

Ruslan Kravchenko (Photo: Ruslan Kravchenko - Prosecutor General / Facebook)

Office of the Prosecutor General denied a statement on the alleged resignation of the Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko against the backdrop of similar reports on the web. He himself also confirmedwho continues to fulfill his duties.

The PGO noted that the information disseminated by some Telegram channels about Prosecutor General Kravchenko's alleged resignation was unreliable.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the Prosecutor General has not submitted any resignation letters. He is at his workplace and is fully exercising his powers.

"I have not resigned and I am not going to resign. I am in my place. I continue to perform the duties of the Prosecutor General," Kravchenko wrote.

He added that he remains "where he promised to be, where it is most difficult."

"I know everyone who is working against me and the prosecutor's office as an institution, so you don't have to disguise yourself, I will come after everyone personally," the head of the Office wrote.

On Friday, December 12, it was reported that Kravchenko had allegedly resigned – he was called the "man" of the former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak.