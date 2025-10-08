"I do not create headquarters or parties." Zaluzhnyi calls data on election preparations fake

Ambassador to the UK criticizes the media that spread information about his alleged preparations for the election

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi (Photo: Ambassador's Facebook account)

Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny denied the information about the alleged preparations for the elections. He published a post to this effect on Facebook.

"It's a pity that, having the opportunity to verify information, it is the domestic media that instantly spreads fake news in a country at war. And it is no longer surprising that this is done in sync with Russian propaganda," Zaluzhny wrote .

He regretted that the Ukrainian media "do not convey to the citizens of Ukraine a strategy that will allow us to at least have the opportunity to hold the elections themselves".

"However, thanks to them, we know everything about ratings, parties, headquarters, and even who should or should not be involved in politics," the ambassador complained.

He emphasized that he does not recognize any ideas of holding elections during the war. According to him, anyone who receives an offer from his name to join any processes through any organization should inform law enforcement agencies.

"I do not create any headquarters or parties and, as a matter of principle, have no ties to any political force," the former head wrote to.

He added that as long as he has the opportunity to serve the country, he will do so. The ambassador's position is that as long as the war continues, elections to Ukraine's state bodies are impossible.

"The enemy, having failed to win at the front, as it did 100 years ago, is using modern capabilities, such as anonymous sources, bots and media, to disperse our society and prepare us for elections, but to the State Duma of the country that is killing us. And by the way, it will be anonymous sources who will announce them for the last time. Then it will be the truth," he wrote.

On October 8, the French portal Intelligence Online, citing anonymous interlocutors, reported that Zaluzhnyi allegedly approached several top military officers with a proposal to join his parliamentary list if he were to be nominated for president.