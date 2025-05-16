ICC chief prosecutor to go on leave while his alleged harassment of a subordinate is investigated

Karim Khan is accused of allegedly trying to force his subordinate to have intimate relations for more than a year

Kareem Khan (Photo: ERA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ)

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Kareem Khan, will go on vacation while investigating allegations of sexual harassment. This was reported by The Washington Post with reference to the court's press service.

Khan is accused of having allegedly pressured his subordinate for more than a year, trying to force her into intimate relations, and repeatedly touching her without consent. The prosecutor himself categorically denies these allegations .

The decision to suspend him was supported by human rights organizations, which last year called on Khan to resign.

"In any other professional field, a person with such accusations would have been removed from office long ago," said Eimer Schein, a representative of the Hague-based Women's Initiatives for Gender Justice.

The Hague will open an investigation into Khan for sexual harassment, Reuters reported in 2024 .