IDF announces elimination of Iranian Air Force commander who led strikes on Israel

The senior command staff of the IRGC Air Force died with him, the Israel Defense Forces reported.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh (Photo: Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA)

The Israel Defense Forces claims to have eliminated the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Air Force, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the IDF press service reported.

According to the Israeli military, the top command of the Iranian Air Force died with him, including the commander of the UAV forces, Taher-Pour, and the head of the air defense command, Davud Sheikhian.

Read also Iran has never been so weak

The report states that during the night, intelligence revealed that the top command of the IRGC Air Force had gathered in an underground command center to prepare for an attack on Israel. Israeli fighter jets struck the facility.

The Israeli military has stressed that the IRGC is responsible for repeated attacks on Israeli civilians. They noted that Hajizadeh and his subordinates commanded direct Iranian missile and drone attacks on Israel in October 2024 and a missile strike in April 2024.

In addition, the eliminated senior officials led the attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities in September 2019.

Reuters, citing two unnamed sources in the region, writes that at least 20 high-ranking Iranian commanders were killed in Israeli strikes.

On June 13, the Israel Defense Forces announced that it had carried out a "preemptive strike" on Iran's nuclear program facilities to prevent Tehran from obtaining weapons of mass destruction.

The attack killed several top Iranian military officials, including IRGC Commander-in-Chief Salami.