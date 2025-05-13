News
If Ukraine collapses due to war, Hungarians will try to occupy Transcarpathia – former deputy head of the SBU
Hungary is spying on Ukraine in Zakarpattia to annex the region if Kyiv were to lose the war to Russia. This opinion was expressed in a commentary to the article LIGA.net by former Deputy Head of the SBU Viktor Yahun.
If Ukraine suddenly collapses because of the war with Russia, the Hungarians will definitely take advantage of this to occupy Zakarpattia, Yahun believes. Therefore, their goal is to gather information for themselves and possibly share some with the Russians .
"To do this, they need to know what the mood in Zakarpattia is, how they will be perceived, whether Hungarian flags will be raised, whether violence and terror will be needed," Yahun says .
- On May 9, for the first time in history, the SBU exposed a Hungarian military intelligence network that spied in Transcarpathia to the detriment of Ukraine's national security.
- Budapest has not received official information from Kyiv on the exposure of Hungarian military intelligence agents, hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on May 9, calling Kyiv's actions "anti-Hungarian propaganda.".
- Hungary expelled two diplomats who worked at the Ukrainian embassy in Budapest, Szijjarto said on May 9. Kyiv mirrored the expulsion of two Hungarian diplomats.
- On May 10, Budapest announced the detention and deportation of a Ukrainian businessman for alleged "espionage activities." He was once a Ukrainian diplomat in Hungary.