If Ukraine collapses due to war, Hungarians will try to occupy Transcarpathia – former deputy head of the SBU

Hungarians are preparing for possible annexation, so they are studying the mood of the population in Transcarpathia – former SBU Deputy Head Yahun

A Hungarian army sergeant in front of the parliament building (Photo: EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh)

Hungary is spying on Ukraine in Zakarpattia to annex the region if Kyiv were to lose the war to Russia. This opinion was expressed in a commentary to the article LIGA.net by former Deputy Head of the SBU Viktor Yahun.

If Ukraine suddenly collapses because of the war with Russia, the Hungarians will definitely take advantage of this to occupy Zakarpattia, Yahun believes. Therefore, their goal is to gather information for themselves and possibly share some with the Russians .

"To do this, they need to know what the mood in Zakarpattia is, how they will be perceived, whether Hungarian flags will be raised, whether violence and terror will be needed," Yahun says .