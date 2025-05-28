If Ukraine does not attend the NATO summit, it will be Putin's victory over NATO – Zelenskyy
If Ukraine is not present at the NATO summit, it will be a victory for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but not over Ukraine, but over the Alliance, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes. He expressed this opinion at a joint briefing with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
According to him, Ukraine has received signals from its partners to participate in the NATO summit.
"But we would like, like you, to have a completely open conversation with our partners. It is important what kind of participation and what is the result of Ukraine's participation in this summit," the President said.
He believes that "it is right and fair".
"In my opinion, if Ukraine is not present at the NATO summit, it will be Putin's victory, but not over Ukraine, but over NATO. Therefore, the decision is up to the partners," the Head of State summarized.
NATO Summit to be held on June 24-25 in The Hague (Netherlands).
- On May 14, 2025, a source from the Italian news agency ANSA said that the United States allegedly did not support Zelenskyy's invitation to the NATO summit. However, Secretary of State Rubio denied this information .
- On May 21, the NATO Secretary General was asked about Zelenskyy's invitation – he asked to wait for the summit program .
- On May 25, the Dutch Defense Minister reported that Zelenskyy and Trump would attend the NATO summit in The Hague.