If Ukraine does not attend the NATO summit, it will be Putin's victory over NATO – Zelenskyy

NATO Summit to be held in late June in The Hague

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Friedrich Merz (Photo: OP)

If Ukraine is not present at the NATO summit, it will be a victory for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but not over Ukraine, but over the Alliance, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes. He expressed this opinion at a joint briefing with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

According to him, Ukraine has received signals from its partners to participate in the NATO summit.

"But we would like, like you, to have a completely open conversation with our partners. It is important what kind of participation and what is the result of Ukraine's participation in this summit," the President said.

He believes that "it is right and fair".

"In my opinion, if Ukraine is not present at the NATO summit, it will be Putin's victory, but not over Ukraine, but over NATO. Therefore, the decision is up to the partners," the Head of State summarized.

NATO Summit to be held on June 24-25 in The Hague (Netherlands).