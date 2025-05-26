"Extremely important". Sybiha spoke about Ukraine's possible participation in the NATO summit in The Hague

In the West, it is important for allies to send "clear signals of unity, strength, and resilience", especially against the backdrop of Russia's increased air terror

Ukraine believes it is "extremely important" to be represented at the NATO summit in The Hague, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said during an online speech at the spring session of the Alliance's Parliamentary Assembly, which is taking place in Dayton, USA.

"Ukraine considers it extremely important to be represented at the NATO Hague Summit and to become part of its success – both through personal presence at the highest level and through the strong decisions of the Summit," the official said.

Sybiha emphasized that it is important for allies in the West to send "clear signals of unity, strength, and resilience," especially against the backdrop of Russia's intensified air terror, which it has increased since May 24.

"Over these three days, Russia has launched a total of 995 missiles and drones against Ukraine. Almost a thousand in just three days. Last night, Russia carried out a combined attack, using 364 missiles and drones – an absolute record for terror. This is clear confirmation that Putin does not seek peace. He seeks only war, murder, and destruction," the official emphasized.

He called on NATO members to use all diplomatic, political, economic, and military levers to dispel Moscow's illusions about the possibility of winning the war.

The Foreign Minister noted that strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation, along with military and financial support for Ukraine, would be the right response to "Russia's mockery of peace initiatives."

At the same time, Sybiha confirmed Kyiv's commitment to peace efforts and noted that Ukraine continues to insist on an unconditional and complete ceasefire for a long period.

The official also told partners that Ukraine is implementing NATO standards and best practices, combining them with its own innovations.

The Minister informed NATO members about the achievements of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex and the goal of increasing the self-sufficiency of Ukraine and the rest of Europe in the defense sector.