In 2025, the intensity of Russian air strikes exceeded last year's figures

In the first 11 months of 2025, the Russian army dropped nearly 44,000 guided bombs on Ukrainian cities. october was the "hottest" month, reported Ministry of Defense.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in November 2025, the intensity of hostilities by the occupiers remained high. During the month, the enemy dropped more than 3,500 UAS on the positions of the Defense Forces and frontline cities.

However, October was the "hottest" month in terms of attacks on the Defense Forces, with 5,328 guided aerial bombs recorded.

In general, in 2025, the Russian army intensified air terror, the Defense Ministry noted. In 2024, enemy aircraft dropped nearly 40,000 guided aerial bombs, an average of 109 CABs per day. And in just 11 months of 2025, the enemy used almost 44,000 CABs, or an average of 130 CABs per day.