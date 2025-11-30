Ukraine is testing new weapons to counter KABs – General Staff
Porokhnia Yana
News editor at LIGA.net
The Defense Forces are testing new weapons to counter Russian guided aerial bombs. About reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to the military, in September-November, the Air Force's anti-aircraft missile forces destroyed up to 100 enemy UAVs. The General Staff did not disclose details about the new weapons.
In addition to UAVs, Russians are actively using jet drones. As of the end of November, 138 Geranium UAVs were recorded as having been used. Ukrainian air defense managed to destroy most of them.
- In August, intelligence reported that Russia was planning to produce 4000 turbojet drones by the end of 2025.
- Defense Express expert said LIGA.netthat Ukrainian KABs made a good contribution in the fight against the Russian drone industry.
