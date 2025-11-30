Ukraine is testing new weapons to counter KABs – General Staff

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed about 100 Russian CABs since the beginning of the fall,

KAB (Photo: propaganda media)

The Defense Forces are testing new weapons to counter Russian guided aerial bombs. About reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the military, in September-November, the Air Force's anti-aircraft missile forces destroyed up to 100 enemy UAVs. The General Staff did not disclose details about the new weapons.

In addition to UAVs, Russians are actively using jet drones. As of the end of November, 138 Geranium UAVs were recorded as having been used. Ukrainian air defense managed to destroy most of them.