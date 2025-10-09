In Georgia, 36 people were detained during protests, the number may increase

Protests in Georgia began on October 4, after the results of the local elections

Protests in Georgia (Photo: EPA)

In Georgia, the number of people detained for participating in election protests has increased to 36. About reports NewsGeorgia with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia.

The publication notes that this number will increase further in the near future.

"Law enforcement officials continue relevant investigative actions to identify the remaining responsible persons and bring them to justice," the Georgian Interior Ministry said.

The police are investigating the protests, which the Georgian authorities consider to be an attempted coup d'état, under four articles: calls for the overthrow of the government, blocking or seizing objects of special importance, leading or participating in group violence, and destroying other people's property.

It is noted that the five main organizers of the rally are charged with calling for the overthrow of the government and organizing violent actions. They face up to nine years in prison.