In Germany, vandals painted "Z" symbols on dozens of military graves - photos

German authorities called the vandalism an attack on democratic values and the dignity of the victims

Damaged graves (Photo: berlin.de/ba-reinickendorf)

In Germany, unknown persons desecrated dozens of military graves with the banned Russian military symbol "Z". This was reported to by the administration of the Reinickendorf district.

A purple "Z" symbol was reportedly painted on 66 graves, while another large tombstone, the 67th in a row, was inscribed with the letters "RUS". Authorities suggested that the incident occurred within the last 24 hours .

"Z" in Germany is a banned symbol of Russian troops fighting against Ukraine.

"These disgusting acts of vandalism are an attack on our fundamental democratic values and the dignity of the dead. Those who desecrate war graves are also attacking our common historical consciousness and culture of remembrance," said District Mayor Emine Demirbücken-Wegner of the Christian Democratic Party.

Police opened a criminal case on the fact of intentional damage to property. The State Security Service, responsible for politically motivated crimes, is currently considering whether to take over the investigation of the incident.

Tombstones will be cleaned at the expense of local authorities after police complete inspection of the site.