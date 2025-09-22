In Kupyansk, Russian military shoots at a civilian while he was riding a bicycle

A Russian soldier (Photo: propaganda media)

In early September, Russian soldiers shot a civilian in Kupyansk. About this reported at the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

It is noted that the man was riding a bicycle, heard gunshots and felt pain in his leg.

The man fell off his bike and crawled on the ground, then hid in the reeds. From there, the victim saw two soldiers in Russian uniforms come out onto the road.

Later, the man managed to get to a neighboring street, where he received help from local residents.

The next day, the Ukrainian military helped him evacuate to Kharkiv for medical care. During the operation, a bullet from a Kalashnikov rifle was removed from the victim's leg.