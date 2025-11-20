In Kursk region, 16,000 subscribers without power after fires at power substations

Residents of Glushkovsky, Rylsky and Korenevsky districts of Kursk region are without electricity

In the Kursk region, more than 16,000 customers were left without electricity as a result of attacks on power substations on November 20. This was stated by the governor of the region, Alexander Khinstein.

According to him, residents of Glushkovsky, Rylsky and Korenovsky districts of Kursk region were allegedly left without electricity. Rylsk itself was connected to backup sources.

The local authorities are still clarifying the consequences and intend to conduct an engineering survey of the areas. Russians are promised to have electricity restored "as soon as possible."

Explosions at night was also heard in Ryazan, where a local oil refinery could be attacked. A fire broke out in its neighborhood.

Attack on the Kursk region (Photo: Russian resources)

