Ukraine's Armed Forces successfully hit military targets in Russia with ATACMS missiles – General Staff
Porokhnia Yana
News editor at LIGA.net
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully used ATACMS tactical missile systems to launch a precision strike on military targets in Russia. This was reported by and the General Staff.
The military did not disclose details about the date of use and the objects that were hit. However, they noted that the use of ATACMS and other long-range weapons will continue.
The General Staff emphasized that the attack is a landmark event that emphasizes Ukraine's "unwavering commitment to its sovereignty.".
"Despite the constant challenges of Russian offensives, Ukrainians remain resilient, demonstrating their determination to persistently and systematically defend their homeland," the General Staff said .
- In November 2024, the United States allowed Ukraine to use ATACMS to strike Russia.
- After that, Putin updated Russia's "nuclear doctrine". It allegedly provides for the possibility of using nuclear weapons in the event of a ballistic missile launch that could threaten Russia.
- On April 17, 2025, Biden said that the United States had few ATACMS missiles, so they were given to Ukraine so late.
- On July 15, The Washington Post reported that Trump was considering giving Ukraine Tomahawk missiles, but decided to limit himself to ATACMS. Apparently, in the summer Ukraine received 18 of these missiles in an aid package.
Comments (0)