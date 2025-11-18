Ukraine's Armed Forces successfully hit military targets in Russia with ATACMS missiles – General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully used ATACMS tactical missile systems to launch a precision strike on military targets in Russia. This was reported by and the General Staff.

The military did not disclose details about the date of use and the objects that were hit. However, they noted that the use of ATACMS and other long-range weapons will continue.

The General Staff emphasized that the attack is a landmark event that emphasizes Ukraine's "unwavering commitment to its sovereignty.".

"Despite the constant challenges of Russian offensives, Ukrainians remain resilient, demonstrating their determination to persistently and systematically defend their homeland," the General Staff said .