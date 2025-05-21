In Lviv, a man sprayed gas into the eyes of a military TCC and a police officer - both are in hospital

TCC (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

In Lviv, a man attacked a military officer of the Territorial Recruitment Center and a police officer, both of whom are in hospital. This was reported to by Lviv Regional Recruiting Center and JV.

The incident occurred on May 21 at around 10:00 a.m. on Knyahynya Olhy Street. TCC employees, together with law enforcement officers, were notifying citizens liable for military service. When they approached the man and asked him to provide his military registration documents for verification, he began to run away.

The military and law enforcement officers rushed after him, and when they almost caught up with him, he turned around and sprayed what was probably pepper spray. As a result, the law enforcement officer and the soldier were hospitalized with serious eye injuries.

The CCC noted that the injured soldier had recently been transferred from the 24th Brigade for health reasons and could no longer perform tasks on the front line.

The attacker was detained. It turned out that he was wanted. The issue of opening criminal proceedings is currently being decided.