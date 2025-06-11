In Lviv, a schoolboy shot a classmate with an air gun. The police responded – video

Police are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

In Lviv, on June 11, a ninth-grader fired a shot from an air gun at his classmate. The incident occurred in a classroom at an educational institution. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Lviv region.

According to law enforcement, a video of a teenager shooting his classmate was discovered during social media monitoring.

The police established the exact educational institution where the incident took place and its participants – three ninth-grade students.

"One of the boys brought a device for shooting pneumatic metal balls to the educational institution, which belongs to his father, and, by prior arrangement, fired a shot at his friend," law enforcement officials note.

An investigation was immediately launched into the incident. None of the participants in the incident were injured.

The issue of the legal qualification of the event is also being resolved.

