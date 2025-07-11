In Melitopol, the GUR and the resistance movement destroyed a command post and five occupiers

An explosion occurred on the territory of one of the enterprises where the Russians had set up a base.

Russian invader (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

In temporarily occupied Melitopol, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense and the resistance movement carried out an operation that resulted in the elimination of five invaders and a command post. About this reported GUR press service.

The operation was carried out on July 10 on the territory of one of the enterprises in temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhia region. An explosion occurred in the place where the Russians had set up a logistics base, personnel accommodation, and military transport.

The detonation occurred at the moment when the occupiers were unloading military transport – five invaders from the so-called Russian Guard were eliminated.

In addition, the explosion also destroyed a satellite communications hardware station, which the occupiers planned to use to control the troops.

Photo: GUR