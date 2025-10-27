In Peremyshl, for the fifth time since the beginning of the year, the flag of Ukraine was torn down from the consulate

Vasyl Bodnar appealed to the police and the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs to find those responsible for desecrating the Ukrainian flag

Flag of Ukraine (Illustrative photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi/EPA)

In the city of Przemysl, unknown persons have once again torn down the Ukrainian flag from the consulate building. This was reported on the social network X by Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Bodnar.

"The wave of anti-Ukrainian hatred in social media has again led to the tearing down of the Ukrainian flag from the Honorary Consulate of Ukraine in Przemysl. This is at least the fifth act of public desecration of the Ukrainian flag in the same place this year," Bodnar wrote.

The diplomat publicly appealed to the Polish police and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take measures to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Bodnar added that Polish law provides for a penalty of up to one year in prison for desecration of the national flag.

Photo: Vasyl Bodnar's X-account

In April 2025, in Lithuania, unknown persons broke four flagpoles with Ukrainian flags. The flagpoles were broken off at the base and knocked to the ground. Some were stained with red paint or blood.