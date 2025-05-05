On railway station platforms, Russians are offered contracts to serve in the occupation forces

Train in Russia until May 9 (Photo: propaganda resources)

On the eve of May 9, the so-called "Victory Train" began running across Russia – an agitation and propaganda project that has already visited Moscow, Kaluga, Penza, and Tula. The plans include more than 70 cities. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

At the stops, Russians are shown exhibits from the Second World War and patriotic concerts are held.

"Behind the external shine, another goal is hidden: recruiting new cannon fodder," Ukrainian intelligence reports.

Also, right on the platforms of railway stations, Russians are offered to sign contracts for service in the occupation forces, promising "social guarantees" and "benefits for families." Schoolchildren are being agitated to enter military schools.

"The Kremlin is once again trying to replace reality with myths, covering up the defeats of modern times with the phantoms of past wars," GUR notes.