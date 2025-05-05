In search of new cannon fodder. Russia launched a propaganda train before May 9 – DIU
On the eve of May 9, the so-called "Victory Train" began running across Russia – an agitation and propaganda project that has already visited Moscow, Kaluga, Penza, and Tula. The plans include more than 70 cities. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
At the stops, Russians are shown exhibits from the Second World War and patriotic concerts are held.
"Behind the external shine, another goal is hidden: recruiting new cannon fodder," Ukrainian intelligence reports.
Also, right on the platforms of railway stations, Russians are offered to sign contracts for service in the occupation forces, promising "social guarantees" and "benefits for families." Schoolchildren are being agitated to enter military schools.
"The Kremlin is once again trying to replace reality with myths, covering up the defeats of modern times with the phantoms of past wars," GUR notes.
- China has confirmed that its leader Xi Jinping will pay a four-day visit to the aggressor country and attend a parade in Moscow.
- Of the EU leaders, Fico is expected to visit Putin, despite rumors of his illness. Meanwhile, the visit of Serbian President Vučić, who was hospitalized the day before, remains in question, and the trip itself could threaten his country's European integration.
- Amid tensions with Pakistan, India's defense minister canceled his trip, but his deputy will likely travel to Russia.