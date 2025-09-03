In some training centers, 100% of military permanently live in underground shelters – Syrsky

The Chief of Staff was briefed on the construction of protective structures and the state of provision of training centers with air defense equipment

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: Facebook account of the Commander-in-Chief)

In a number of training centers, all personnel are permanently living in underground shelters amid Russian missile and drone attacks. This was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi following a meeting on training.

Chief of Staff emphasizes that the quality of military training is one of the decisive factors.

Currently, the Basic Combined Arms Training course lasts at least 51 days and is conducted according to the sixth edition of the BCT program, which takes into account the tactical and technological challenges of modern warfare. At the same time, military command and control bodies are given the opportunity to adjust this period upward.

The main topic of the meeting was security measures at the training centers in the face of constant Russian attacks. There were reports on the construction of defensive structures, as well as the state of provision of training centers with air defense, surveillance and air cover.

Syrsky said that a significant amount of work was done in this area over the summer. Underground facilities are being built to house military personnel undergoing training; closed communication passages are being arranged at shooting ranges, etc.

"In some centers, 100% of the personnel live permanently in underground shelters," he emphasized.

Following the meeting, the Chief of Staff set tasks to resolve the problematic issues. He emphasized the need to concentrate efforts to complete the arrangement of underground shelters in training centers as soon as possible.

Russians regularly hit training centers and training grounds. On June 22, the occupiers fired a missile at a temporary training ground in Kherson region. There were casualties and injuries.

On July 1, Syrsky banned the gathering of military, equipment and tents at the training grounds amid Russian attacks.

On July 29, Russia launched a missile attack on the territory of one of the Army's training units, killing three people.