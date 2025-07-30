Syrsky on strikes on training grounds: The educational process should be moved underground as much as possible

The Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the whole of Ukraine is at risk of attacks by enemy missiles and drones

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: General Staff)

Due to Russian strikes on training grounds and training centers, the training process should be moved underground as much as possible. This was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi following a monthly training meeting.

According to him, in accordance with the updated edition of the basic general military training program, the course duration is now 51 days. Time has been added for training in countering attack drones, fire and engineering training, and survival in trench conditions.

The program of adaptation and additional training of servicemen for combat operations upon arrival from training centers to military units has also been updated.

Syrsky noted that modern warfare requires flexibility and faster innovation, including in the area of professional training. It is planned to deploy advanced training for servicemen on light vehicles.

The meeting also discussed the state of training of instructors of training centers, advanced training and aspects of training in the partner countries.

"I also emphasized the strict observance of safety requirements at training grounds and training centers. The whole of Ukraine is at risk of attacks by enemy missiles and drones. That is why the training process should be moved underground as much as possible," Syrskyi said.

He added that the military should respond to air raid alarms and the appearance of reconnaissance drones immediately.