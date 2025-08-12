In Texas, a man opened fire on people outside a store. Three people were killed, including a child
In the capital of the US state of Texas, an armed man opened fire in the parking lot of a Target store, killing two adults and a child. About this reports AR citing a police statement.
Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said that the suspect is a man in his 30s with "mental health issues." Police added that the motive for the crime is still under investigation.
The suspect fled the scene in the stolen car, crashed it, and then stole another from the dealership, Davis said. He was apprehended about 32 kilometers away in south Austin, where he was taken into custody.
According to the police, when law enforcement officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a Target store.
An adult and a child died on the spot, another wounded person died on the way to the hospital.
- on July 13, a shooting took place at a church in Lexington, Kentucky, in the United States. As a result of the incident two women were killed and two men were injured.
- on August 6, a shooting occurred at the Fort Stewart military base in the United States. As a result of the incident five soldiers were wounded.
