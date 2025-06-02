In the US, a man carried out a terrorist attack during a rally in support of Israeli hostages

The suspect acted alone and is likely not part of a larger group or network.

Illustrative photo (Photo: EPA)

In Boulder, Colorado, a man threw bottles of flammable liquid into a crowd of participants during a rally in support of Israeli hostages, injuring several people, CNN reported, citing police sources.

The man threw bottles, likely containing flammable liquid, which fell to the ground and exploded, several law enforcement officials told the newspaper. The exact number of bottles is unknown.

Six people, ranging in age from 67 to 88, were injured in the attack. One of the victims suffered "very serious injuries," Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said.

Four were taken to Boulder Community Hospital, and two others were airlifted to a medical facility in the Denver metropolitan area. All of the victims remain under medical observation.

The Anti-Defamation League said the attack occurred during the "Run for Their Lives" event, a weekly gathering of Jewish community members to support hostages taken in the October 7, 2023 attacks in Israel .

The ADL noted that the incident occurred on the eve of Shavuot, a Jewish holiday that commemorates the giving of the Torah to the Jewish people at Mount Sinai.

A source familiar with the investigation said federal charges are expected in the case.

"He was shirtless, screaming, using rudimentary (explosive) devices and waiting to be arrested," the source said.

Authorities later identified the suspect as 45-year-old Mohamed Sabri Soliman. He acted alone and was not part of a larger group or network.

He was denied a visa to enter the United States in 2005, sources told the publication. It is unclear when and how the suspect arrived in the United States.

Soliman will be charged in the coming days, Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said.

Federal criminal charges are expected in the case, according to a person familiar with the investigation. It is unclear at this time whether Soliman has a lawyer.

According to the White House, US President Donald Trump was briefed on the incident.